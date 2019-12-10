Wilson Agri to launch new cow brush at Winter Fair

This week at the Winter Fair Wilson Agri will launch the Agricow Patented Pendulum Cow Brush.

Agricow is Wilson Agri’s dealer in Italy for the Cowcoon Patented Hybrid Flexible Cow Cubicle. In turn Wilson Agri has found the Agricow Cow Brush to be the perfect compliment to their range of cow comfort products.

With the growth of all year round dairy housing, comfort, stress and hygiene of cows is of paramount importance.

The benefits of pendulum Cow Brushes is backed up by the 2009 Cornell University study at Sprucehaven Farm. The results of which showed an increase of milk production by up to 1 litre of milk per cow per day and in second and third lactation cows a reduction in mastitis of up to 30%.

Each cow brush can service up to 60 cows. Studies show that cows spend up to 20 minutes per day at the cow brush and the results are obvious in the dairies using them where cleaner and stress free cows are the result. In addition dairies not using cow brushes often find more damage to water troughs, walls and feed stanchions as cows strive to scratch their itch.

The Agricow Pendulum Cow brush (European patent since 2006) is unique from any other in many respects but most obviously from its one metre long brush head contoured specifically for the maximum amount of contact with the cow. The motor being 50% stronger and the brush head at almost twice the length means that your cows get more brush for your money, leaving your cows in show room condition every day of the week. #cowshoose