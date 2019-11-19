Wilsons Auctions to manage Co Meath farm machinery and equipment clearance auction

A selection of quality well maintained agricultural machinery and equipment going under the hammer.

An excellent selection of quality, well maintained agricultural machinery and equipment is due to go under the hammer on Saturday, December 7 from 12 noon, managed by Ireland and the UK’s largest independent auction company, Wilsons Auctions.

2012 New Holland CX8070 Combine Harvester

Instructed by Mr Kieran Lavelle, due to a change in the farms machinery policy and his decision to focus on dairy farming, over 60 lots will be going under the hammer, with the auction taking place at the farm in Piercetown, Dunboyne, Co Meath.

The auction which will be open to both physical and online bidders and highlights will include a 2016 Deutz-Fahr Agrotron 6160 C Shift Tractor, a 2012 New Holland CX8070 Combine Harvester and a 2006 JCB 412S Farm Master.

Other items include a 2014 Krone Swadro 700 Rotary Rake, a 2012 Major Topper 900T HD 9ft, a 2007 Tri-Axle Redrock 24ft Grain Trailer, a choice of two 2007 Redrock 18ft Grain/Silage Trailers and much more.

Ricky Wilson, director and auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions, said: “We are delighted to be acting on behalf of Mr Lavelle in auctioning such an impressive collection of well-maintained agricultural machinery and equipment through this clearance auction.

2007 Bredal K65 spreader

“We are proud of our offsite auction reputation, bringing our auction services to clients and with a strong spread across all counties throughout Ireland for all types of businesses and industries.

“This auction will be managed by our expert mobile auction team and I would encourage early registration for this auction to avoid disappointment, whether it is for physical or online bidding.”

Viewings times of all Lots will take place strictly on Friday, December 6t from 10am-4pm well as the morning of the auction from 9am.

All lots can be viewed on Wilsons Auctions website and interested bidders are welcome to register via an online form on the website where a member of the team will be in touch.

2014 Krone Swardro 700

For those unable to attend, online bidding is available, please register no later than 24 hours before the auction starts by calling 01 464 2800 or email dublin@wilsonsauctions.com

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business which has grown to become the largest independent auction company in Ireland and the UK.

Established in 1936 specialising in plant and machinery and agricultural equipment, Wilsons Auctions has 83 years of auctioneering experience in this industry across Ireland and further afield.

For further information go to www.wilsonsauctions.com, follow on Facebook @wilsonsauctionsltd or go to @wilsonsauctions on Twitter and Instagram.

Dooley 22ft cattle trailer

2007 Redrock 18ft grain trailer

2006 Hi-Spec slurry tank