Win a farm to fork experience

One of the largest meat processing companies in the UK and Ireland is offering teenagers the opportunity to win a comprehensive farm to fork skills development experience.

The ‘ABP Angus Youth Challenge’ offers groups of 14 to 16-year olds the opportunity to develop skills and knowledge of the agri-food industry in a fun and challenging way.

“We want to reach out to enthusiastic young people and showcase the opportunities that are available within our industry,” explains George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP Northern Ireland.

“This competition gives teenagers the chance to develop skills and a ‘hands on’ experience of the complete process of owning and rearing calves through to finishing and then profiting from their sale.

Those that reach the final stage will not only rear their own Aberdeen Angus cross calves, they will also gain a comprehensive insight into the supply chain behind ABP’s premium quality Northern Irish Angus beef.”

Entry to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is by short video followed by a shortlisting interview to reach the semi-final stage.

Semi-finalists will be judged by an independent judging panel of industry experts in March 2019.

“Those that then reach the final stage of the Angus Youth Challenge will benefit from hands-on farming experience; travel; first-hand insights into a leading and award-winning beef processor and the chance to work on exciting projects that can support the Northern Ireland beef supply chain,” commented Charles Smith of the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group, who co-ordinates the competition on behalf of ABP.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is open to schools, clubs, societies or even a group of friends. However, you do not have to live on a farm to take part.

ABP will assist finalist teams with the placement of the prize calves on a suitable farm if required.

An additional £1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the overall winning school/club or group.

Closing date for receipt of entries is noon 30th November 2018. Interested parties can contact: Arthur Callaghan, at ABP T. 07884 483929 E: Arthur.callaghan@abpbeef.com

Find them on Facebook #ABPAngusYouth