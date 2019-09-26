Win a farm to fork experience

One of UK’s leading agri-food sector employers, ABP, is offering local young people the opportunity to win a comprehensive farm-to-fork skills development experience.

The ‘ABP Angus Youth Challenge’ is now open to groups of 14 to 16-year olds from across Northern Ireland.

Participants will develop skills and knowledge of the agri-food industry.

“The competition gives teenagers the chance to develop skills and a ‘hands on’ experience of the complete process of owning and rearing Aberdeen Angus cross bred calves through to the finishing stage. Those that reach the final stage will also gain a comprehensive insight into the award-winning supply chain behind ABP’s premium quality Northern Irish Angus beef,” explained Arthur Callaghan, ABP NI Blade Farming Co-ordinator.

Entry to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge is by way of short video followed by a shortlisting interview. A semi-final will then take place in March 2020 in the form of an exhibition style event with entrants judged by an independent panel of industry experts.

“Those teams that progress on to the final stage of the Angus Youth Challenge will benefit from a hands-on farming experience, travel and a first-hand insight into the agri-food sector. They will get to work on exciting projects that can support the Northern Ireland beef supply chain,” commented Charles Smith of the Northern Irish Angus Producer Group, who co-ordinates the competition in conjunction with ABP.

This is the third year of entries into the competition which helps young people to bridge the gap between education and the world of work. Groups already taking part have said they have grown in confidence, gained vital work-life skills and practical experience.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is open to schools, clubs, societies or even a group of friends. Entrants do not have to live on a farm or be part of a farming family to take part. ABP will assist finalists in the provision of a suitable farm.

An additional £1,000 cash prize will be awarded to the overall winning group at the end of the finalist programme.

Closing date for receipt of entries is noon on November 29. Further details can be found on the ABP Angus Youth Challenge website or by emailing Gillian Allen at ABP gillian.allen@abpbeef.com or the Northern Ireland Angus Producer Group at info@angusproducergroup.com