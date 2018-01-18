Wind damage causes forces LAMMA event to close

LAMMA, the UK’s largest farm machinery, equipment and agricultural services show, has been unable to open to the public today due to safety reasons.

High winds overnight caused serious damage to stands and structures across the East of England Showground, forcing the event to be closed early.

Hundreds of visitors who arrived early were held at the entrance to the showground as safety officers surveyed the site. However, it became obvious that the decision to close the event early had to be made.

This was the last year that LAMMA was being held at the Peterborough site. The event will move to the NEC, Birmingham, in 2019.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, group head of events at Briefing Media, which owns LAMMA, said: “It is with great regret that we have had to close LAMMA today following an excellent day yesterday, but the safety of our visitors has to be paramount.”

