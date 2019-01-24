Winner announced in WiFi E-zine competition

A hamper full of artisan produce from Causeway Speciality Market has been presented to Barbara Millar from Belfast.

The give-away was included in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s first E-zine to registered users of free On-Street WiFi in towns across the Borough. The service allows shoppers, visitors and members of the public to get connected for free in Ballycastle, Ballymoney, Coleraine, Limavady and Portrush.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “The provision of free On-Street Public WiFi is a tremendous asset which enhances the Borough’s reputation as a great place to work, live and do business. Since its introduction the facility has been used up to 4000 times every month in each location, contributing to positive visitor experience which enhance the vibrancy and prosperity of our town centres.

“Residents can also benefit from the service, which provides up to 60 minutes free WiFi after logging in with your email address. I would encourage everyone to make full use of this provision.”

Julienne Elliott, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Town & Village Manager said: “Council is extremely pleased with the response to the first E-zine correspondence via the free On-Street WiFi systems. It was sent to over 13,000 people and we had 755 competition entries. Engaging with our customers via our online platforms is an efficient way to communicate everything this fantastic Borough has to offer. Our first competition prize reflects our buoyant local produce sector and includes an opportunity to experience one of the region’s wonderful food tour experiences.”