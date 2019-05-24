Winner of Farming Life Isuzu D-Max competition revealed

A brand new Isuzu D-Max worth over £28,000 is sitting in Co Antrim, after a Ballyclare woman was the winner of Farming Life’s reader competition.

Gillian McConnell was chosen from thousands of entries and collected her Isuzu D-Max this afternoon from John Barr Cars, Crumlin.

A delighted Gillian said: “I am shocked and very excited. It has taken a while to sink in.”

Gillian, an office manager, is married to Peter and they have three daughters - Clara, Alexandra and Christina. All three girls are members of Holestone Young Farmers’ Club.

She is certain the Izusu D-Max will come in useful on the family’s beef and sheep farm.

“I’m planning to keep the Isuzu and certainly plan to use it. When you win something like this, a great prize, you just want to enjoy it,” she said.

“Everyone is really excited. People can’t believe there is actually people who win these competitions.”

Gillian explained news of her big win had been well received by family and friends. Although she recognises she’s going to face pressure to share access to the impressive new vehicle!

“My husband, Peter, and my two older daughters are very excited,” she said.

“We only decided to enter the competition after buying a News Letter at the Balmoral Show on Thursday. We saw the advertisement inside the paper and just thought ‘why not?’. My husband and my daughters, Clara and Alexandra, also entered.

“The prize is mine, but I’m sure I’ll let them share it - well, they can have a look at it at least!”

Gillian said the moment she found out she had won came as a great surprise.

“I was just sitting in work and the phone rang. I looked at the screen and saw it was a mobile number. I actually said if this is one of those PPI things I’m going to be really furious,” she explained.

Luckily for Gillian she answered the call and quickly realised it was well worth doing so.

“You know, just as I was answering the call, I actually thought about having entered the competition and just began to wonder. To hear I’d won was brilliant. The competition is amazing.”