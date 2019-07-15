Winter barley win for County Down farmer

The Ulster Farmers’ Union, along with winter barley competition sponsors Clarendon Agri Care and Bayer Crop Science, is pleased to announce that Raymond, William and David Wilson, of the UFU Ards Group, have been awarded first place in the 2019 UFU winter barley cereal competition.

Second place this year was awarded to Bill Harpur from UFU North Antrim Group, and scooping up a respectable third place was Neill Patterson and Allan Chambers from the UFU Donard Group.

Commenting on winning this year’s competition Mr Wilson said: “We’re delighted to have won the UFU winter barley competition. The crop of Bazooka was drilled into ideal conditions after a dry summer followed by a mild winter. Disease pressure was controlled by a robust fungicide programme. Here’s hoping for a good harvest.”

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Iain Johnston from CAFRE said: “There was a very large group of competitors, every field was worthy of judging. Crops had been well managed and levels of weed and disease control were to a very high standard. The competition was very close with eight competitors within five points of each other at the top. There certainly should be some impressive yields to look forward to as long as the weather is kind.”

UFU deputy president David Brown said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to all finalists and thank everyone who entered this year’s competition. The UFU cereals competition recognises the talent of cereal growers in Northern Ireland and there is still time for growers to enter the oats, winter wheat, and spring barley categories for the cereal competition. If you wish to enter, please contact your group manager for details of your local group competition deadline.”

The awards for the winter barley, oats, winter wheat and spring barley cereal competition categories, will be officially presented at the 2019 UFU and sponsors cereals competition awards and lunch, planned for later this year.