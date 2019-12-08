Winter on the farm: Getting ready

Every fortnight people from a farming background, or who have a heart for the countryside, offer a personal reflection on faith and rural life. They hope that you will be encouraged by it.

Winter usually brings us short cold days, long dark nights, lots of rain, occasionally frost, and even snow.

Few crops are still growing - apart from Brussels sprouts maybe! Animals are now, for the greater part, inside and few remain visible in the fields. The steady flow of tractors on the roads carrying in the silage, or harvested crops, stop. To the non-farming community it might well seem that farming has stopped for a bit. Christmas tree growers, turkey farmers, and indeed most farmers, know better!

Years ago, when most of our farms here were mixed with some livestock, grain, and some chickens thrown into the mix, farms were always busy. Still, with all the progress and specialisation in farming today, while some things quieten down for winter, cattle, sheep, pigs or chickens, don’t hibernate till spring! And arable units have to factor in ploughing.

However, winter is such a useful time, whatever way we farm. Beyond the normal routines it’s a wonderful time for ‘catching up’; getting the records in order, going to the accountant, fixing the machine that broke down in summer or mending that roof - which may never actually get done at any other time of year.

Winter on the farm is really a time of preparation for a new season yet to come. A time to get ready. We call these dark days in December ‘advent’ in the Christian calendar, which means ‘coming’ - the coming of Jesus. It is a call to ‘get ready’.

From when God first gave the promise of the coming of His Son, thousands of years passed. Through many a prophet, we were told long in advance of how a baby would be born in Bethlehem and how He would be the Saviour of the world. God prepared all the places, people, and even the kings and emperors, to fulfil His plan to perfection. God was getting ready for a long time, but when Jesus finally came, sadly only a very few were really prepared and ready to welcome Him.

If God took such care in ‘getting ready’ for us, how remiss it is of us to fritter our lives away on things that ultimately do not really matter. In Luke 12:16-21, Jesus tells a parable about a farmer who invested all his strength and time in his farming. We would probably commend him as a good farmer, but Jesus calls him ‘foolish’ because he neglected God and in his unexpected end, he wasn’t ready for the appointment with his Maker.

The challenge for us all is to use our time here on earth to ‘get ready’, and be like the ‘wise men’ who invested everything in searching for the saviour of the world. God has done everything on His part to give us a saviour for the problem of our sin and its consequences. Our part is to turn from our sinful self-centredness, to trust in Jesus and then follow Him as our leader for every decision of the rest of our lives.

Ultimately, we all need to be ready for Jesus’ final return as Judge and King – since we know, as the Bible tells us, neither the day nor the hour. (Luke 12:40). ‘Be prepared’- is the ultimate wisdom!

Ian was brought up on a dairy farm near Limavady. He was a minister in Ballyroney and Drumlee congregations in south Down, and latterly Moneydig Presbyterian in County Londonderry. Due to a serious cancer diagnosis, Ian has had to retire from active ministry and now provides counselling and support to others with cancer.

If you would like to talk to someone about any of the subjects raised in this article, please email Rev Kenny Hanna at khanna@presbyterianireland.org or call him on 028 9753 1234.