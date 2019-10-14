Winter Programme 2019-20 underway

The North Down winter programme commenced on Tuesday 8th October at La Mon Hotel with an excellent presentation from accountant John McCleary.

John gave a very informative talk on inheritance tax and succession planning.

We were pleased to see a good turnout and some new faces at the meeting.

Our next meeting will be held on 5th November at La Mon with a speaker from the charity Rural Support. The talk will be on having a healthy work/life balance. We encourage members to contact Rural Support which is a listening and signposting service should they need someone to talk to or advice on a specific problem.

Please see www.ruralsupport.org.uk or telephone 0800 138 1678.

Our December meeting (03/12/19) will be a presentation on Johnes and other animal health issues given by Dr Sam Strain of Animal Health and Welfare NI.

This is very topical and of huge interest to livestock farmers and we encourage members to avail of the opportunity to put their questions and concerns to the expert.

The first meeting of 2020 will be held on 07/01/19 when Senior Policy Officer from UFU, Aileen Lawson with give a presentation on the challenges farmers are facing with regards ammonia emissions.

Deputy President, Victor Chestnutt will preside over the North Down AGM and give us an update on current issues within agriculture and the focus at UFU headquarters.

Our March day trip is to Norbrook Laboratories in Newry followed by lunch and a farm visit. This promises to be an enjoyable day so get your name down early as spaces are limited.

As always we appreciate our members’ support of the group and would encourage those who don’t regularly attend meetings to come along.