Winter programme is well supported

The NW Derry Group has had a busy first half of the year with the Winter Programme coming to an end.

The year started with the President’s Area Meeting. UFU President Ivor Ferguson provided updates on Brexit, price volatility and a range of other issues.

The quiz

It gave members the chance to put questions to the office bearers and inform them of their main concerns.

Our February meeting was also well supported when Michael Hanley, CEO Lakeland Dairies, Chris Osbourne, Policy Officer UFU, and William Irwin, UFU Dairy Committee Chairman came to share their views on the ‘Market implications on Brexit for the Dairy Industry’. A very informative meeting with a positive outlook on the future.

The programme finished with the NW Derry group holding its annual Charity Quiz. A great night was had by all with a great turnout of 15 teams. We raised £350 for the Regional Acquired Brain Injury Unit at Musgrave Hospital. A very big thank-you to John Thompson who prepared the quiz and to Frank Owens Bar for hosting the event.

Lastly, thank-you to everyone who attended and for your continued support.

NW Derry Group will have a new and improved stand at the County Londonderry Agricultural Show on Saturday, 20th July.

All welcome to call by for some refreshments. We will be joined by UFU President Ivor Ferguson and Membership Director Derek Lough who will be present to meet and discuss current issues with members.

Once again our members participated in the group Winter Barley competition. Extensive entries were received for the winter cereals competition, a total of 13 fields judged.

Well done to the group winners 1st Boyd Kane, 2nd William Purcell 3rd Adrian Barr. We are now taking entries for the Spring Barley, Oats and Winter Wheat competition. Group judging is taking place on Wednesday 10th July.

Contact the office if you wish to enter.

A committee meeting was held recently to arrange the 2019 – 2020 Winter Programme with the first meeting of the winter programme set to commence on Wednesday 25th September 2019.

The family and friends night will be held at Foylehov Activity Centre; further details will follow closer to the time.

Members are reminded to keep a copy of the Winter Programme, reminders are sent via text message; if you are not receiving text messages please contact the office with your details.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the North West Derry Group please contact the office on 02877762996 to find out more about our exclusive membership benefits and services.