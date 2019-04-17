Woman’s Institute Drama Festival takes place

Lesley Dowds, Arts Sub-Committee Chairman welcomed a large audience to the annual Drama Festival on Saturday 13th April in Macosquin Presbyterian Church Hall, Coleraine.

Five institutes, Armoy W.I, Ballygrainey W.I, Crumlin W.I, Downpatrick W.I, and Kells & Connor W.I entered the Sketch class and Muckamore entered the class for a 1-Act Play.

The adjudicator Geradine McGivern B.Ed M.Ed LNEA. Geradine was impressed with the talented actresses on stage and the variety of topics/themes of the sketches and the play.

There was a clairvoyant/Palmist, an Australian visitor/relative arriving home, A Dating Agency, A Mammy’s Boy, A ladies Boutique shop. She gave lots of helpful advice and stressed the importance of detail.

The ladies of Macosquin W.I provided tea, coffee and scones in the morning and a delicious soup lunch with sandwiches and wheaten bread, then tray bakes, tea and coffee at lunch time. W.I home cooking at its best!

Helen Jamieson, Lower Bann Executive member presented the awards in the absence of Federation Chairman, Colette Craig.

Helen congratulated the Institutes who took part, and said how much she enjoyed the day.

Nancy Orr, proposed the vote of thanks and a wonderful day’s entertainment ended with the Country Woman’s song.

The Results:

Sketches:

Overall Winner: Armoy W.I

Best Actress: Hazel Minford, Crumlin WI

Best Costume: Rosemary McAllister, Kells & Connor WI

Best Producer: Nancy Orr, Armoy WI

Best Novice Sketch: Crumlin WI

Best moment of theatre: Ballygrainey WI

1-Act Play:

1st Overall winner: Muckamore WI

Best Supporting Actress: Irene McCullough, Muckamore WI

Best Producer: Elizabeth Gray,

Best Overall Actress: Sharon Carson,

Best Costume: Colette Meenan, Muckamore WI

Best Performance of Play (written by a W.I member): Elizabeth Gray

Best Supporting Actress in Festival: Jean McCollam