Wood Pellet Fines - a proven alternative to sawdust

For all dairy farmers animal welfare is quite rightly to the fore and healthy cattle produce good yields and help manage costs.

For Miller Bedding (millerbedding.co.uk) this positive attitude has encouraged them to grow as they continue to source a variety of quality bedding products that suit the needs of the dairy farmer.

Based in Claudy and covering Northern Ireland, Miller Bedding has experienced double digit growth and now considers itself a market leader in the sourcing, supply and delivery of bedding, principally for the dairy sector. As a father and son team the business has in the last year added in excess of 100 new dairy farmers as customers.

This year the company has seen further growth in demand for its alternative bedding product to traditional sawdust, Wood Pellet Fines. Wood Pellet Fines come from the pellets that don’t meet the strict specification of EN Plus A1 Grade for heating appliances. Miller Bedding has now secured a proven source of this material which is Red Tractor and Farm Quality Assured Compliant just like its sawdust.

Miller Bedding’s premium quality wood pellet fines offer excellent absorbency rates which ensure that cattle stay cleaner and drier for longer. The pellets travel through a 3mm screen before being bagged which ensure all particles are less than 3mm, and as the fragments break down when moisture hits them you also get a longer lasting bed.

Wood Pellet Fines are available in 1.1 tonne tote bags for easy storage. With constant supply available all year round this enables dairy farmers to manage stock levels in an affordable manner. Wood Pellet fines are easy to use and suitable for automated spreaders, scrapers and slurry systems and being cheaper than sawdust provides an economical bedding choice.

A local dairy farmer from Ballyclare commented: “I have been using Wood Pellet fines for over two years now and they are an excellent bedding product, easy to use and highly absorbent. I also no longer have any need for lime as the pellets are heat treated and can keep my cell count low on their own.”

