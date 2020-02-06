Woodland Trust helps Kilkeel tree restoration

Thirty tree cages are being installed in Kilkeel as part of a woodland restoration project in the area.

Michael Topping from the Woodland Trust in Northern Ireland is working with contractor Patrick McLean and a private landowner to replant trees in farming landscapes. The cages will protect up to 120 native trees, such as oak and downy birch, from browsing cattle.

Eventually these trees, once fully grown, will support a greater diversity of wildlife and provide natural shelter for cattle and sheep.

Woodland Trust Director Ian McCurley said: “As part of our work throughout Northern Ireland we engage with private landowners in order to replant woods in farms.

“We work with local contractors to plant trees and use innovative systems to enable farmers to continue to use their precious land for grazing cattle, as well as increasing tree cover which is vital in our fight against climate change.”

