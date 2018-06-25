Wool depot set to open on Saturdays

From Saturday, June 30, Ulster Wool’s depot in Muckamore, Antrim will open on Saturday mornings to accept wool deliveries from local producers.

The depot will be open on Saturday mornings during the peak Summer shearing season - 8am to 12.30pm, for six weeks, until Saturday 28th July. Other opening times remain as normal – Monday to Friday, 8am to 4.30pm (3.30pm on Fridays).

Stephen Preston, Depot Manager said: “We’re committed to continually improving our service to producers. Our extra hours are designed to provide flexibility for our local farming community, ensuring our services are available when they’re needed.”

The Muckamore depot is located at 20 Tirgracy Road, Antrim, Muckamore. All producers are asked to call the depot to book in wool deliveries – 028 94 462 131.