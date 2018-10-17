Worcester Blondes top at 4,000gns

The Blonde Cattle Society’s autumn sale at Worcester featured dispersals from the Blackwater Herd of Ian Calderbank and the Hackleton Herd.

For Hackleton Farms the sale culminated in a top price of 4,000gns for Blackwater Lettilly, a four year old daughter of the imported bull Anis and out of Blackwater Etilly with her bull calf by Aramis at foot, the outfit being secured after spirited bidding by C W Shenton, Cheshire.

The purchaser was a strong bidder at the sale also taking Blackwater Laresa another four year old with bull calf at foot for 2,100gns.

A 10 year old Blackwater Etilly dam of the 4,000gns Letilly found favour with buyers and she levelled at 3,450gns with bull calf at foot to M. Reynolds, Chesham, Buckinghamshire.

The Blackwater cattle held buyers attention throughout and Blackwater Maple a Blackwater Heston daughter with bull calf at foot sold to a creditable 2,900gns to T Atkinson, Ulverston, Cumbria.

The Hackleton dispersal was well supported and peaked at 2,400gns for Hackleton Latte a four year old daughter of Hackleton Vixen who was twice national breed champion and twice interbreed champion at the Three Counties Show, she was sold suckling a heifer calf to T Atkinson, Ulverston, Cumbria.

A maiden heifer by Budore Utah who sired breed champion Balmoral Show 2018 - Hackleton Mosaic was closely followed and sold to G E Jones, Ellesmere, Shropshire for 1,900gns.

Averages

10 Blackwater females, £2,329.95

3 Blackwater bulls, £1,337.00

5 Hackleton females, £1,995.00

Auctioneers: McCartneys, Worcester.