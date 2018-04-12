Working dog ‘attends WI meeting

President Agnes Beckett welcomed everyone to the April meeting of Crumlin WI.

The speaker for the evening was Judith Byrne from Northern Ireland Assistance Dogs and she was accompanied by ‘Juice’ one of their working dogs.

Judith gave an interesting and informative presentation outlining how the dogs are trained to provide medical alert to young people and adults with unstable diabetes. The dogs accompany their partner in their daily lives; to work, to leisure activities and they watch over them during the night too. A medical alert dog is trained to warn their partner when their blood sugar drops to a dangerous level.

The competition for a dog - winners were: 1st. Ann Hyde, 2nd: Glenys Stevenson, 3rd: Agnes Beckett.

The birthday girl was Rosemary Blackbourne who was congratulated on recently celebrating a milestone birthday.

The winner of the ballot was Cherith Wilson.

The evening ended with the choir fresh from their success at the music festival singing ‘The Countrywomen’s Song’.