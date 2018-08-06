Working vintage festival at Greyabbey

Fresh from winning the 2018 Queens Award for Voluntary Service the County Down Traction Engine Club are preparing for their Working Vintage Festival on 11th August in Greyabbey, Co Down.

It will have all the usual activities - a large display of vintage tractors, cars, lorries, steam engines, stationery engines, etc. This year they will have a number of special features - there will be a Nuffield display celebrating 70 years since the first Nuffield was produced in 1948. There will also be a display of Synchro Leyland tractors celebrating 40 years since the first synchro model appeared in 1978, a Massey Ferguson at 60 display, and finally an interesting display of Massey Harris tractors.

In the working field organisers will have the usual crop of oats to harvest with binders and vintage combines and the ever popular “pick your own” potatoes will also be dug on the day. They will have the usual threshing and baling also taking place and the stubble will be ploughed and cultivated.

On the previous Friday evening there will be the usual tractor road run and BBQ with some 200 tractors and there will be music and entertainment on both Friday night and Saturday.

The whole event is an excellent community and family day out for children and adults alike and there will be many trade stalls, amusements and food outlets for all to enjoy. So, for a good day out where you can experience our agricultural heritage in action and sample the communities cultural heritage in the music and dancing provided on stage, come along to Rosemount Estate, Greyabbey in the Ards Peninsula on the evening of Friday 10 August or from 10.00am on Saturday 11 August and see for yourself. Check out the website www.countydowntractionengineclub.com.