World’s largest excavator sale breaks new records

Euro Auctions, Europe’s leading auctioneers of industrial plant, construction and agricultural machinery, hosted its largest ever sale at its Leeds site between January 30 and February 1 with over 5,000 lots going under the hammer.

The stars of the sale were 750 plus excavators, which was the world’s largest sale of excavators.

After the three-day sale, the hammer total was £42 million, an increase of over 5% on the same period in 2018, however it was the number excavators that were up for grabs that provided the highlight of the sale.

With 750 plus excavators of all sizes and types going under the hammer, Euro Auctions held the world’s largest excavator disposal sale, with brisk bidding and strong prices.

But the quality and number of machines for sale didn’t stop there.

Over the three days Euro Auctions put under the hammer:

320 plus articulated, site and track dumpers - all sold

300 plus commercials, vans, cars and jeeps - all sold

270 plus telehandlers - all sold

150 plus rollers - all sold

140 plus tractors - all sold

The last three Euro Auctions sales have all been record breaking in some way, however, with this sale the number of lots was the highest on record, in addition to record attendances, record registrations and record number of bidders from across the globe.

Online sales are now constantly between 50% and 60%, with strong interest from Europe, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, Caribbean, Asia, South America and North America.

Why the special interest in this sale?

Jonnie Keys, Euro Auctions Operations Manager, says: “Whilst we have a reputation for selling good quality machinery, and lots of it, we think it’s combination of things. It may be the tip of the Brexit spike, with consignors and buyers disposing of, or acquiring machinery, before the Brexit deadline at the end of March.”

He adds: “Another factor may be capacity. Euro Auctions is expanding the Leeds sale site, and whilst these facilities will not be operational until later in 2019, the entire area is being laid to concreate hard standing, giving us the capacity on sales days to line up and display up to 6,000 lots.

“On Brexit, whatever the outcome may be, Euro Auctions is experienced in shipping machinery and equipment around the globe for many of our clients, both economically and painlessly, so our buyers are bidding with confidence that we can help them get their purchases to where in the world they need to be.”

Notable lots sold, with prices included:

10 ton excavator

2013 Hitachi ZX135US-5B 700mm Rubber Block Pads, CV, QH, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, sold £35,500

20 ton excavator

2012 Volvo EC380DL 700mm Pads, Piped, CV, QH, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C, sold £59,000

Articulated dumptruck

2013 Volvo A40F 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck c/w Reverse Camera, Tail Gate, Heated Body, sold £124,000

Backhoe loader

2018 JCB 4CX 4WS Turbo Powershift, Piped, SRS c/w A/C, Reverse Alarm, Extended Sipper, Sold £60,000

Commercial

2015 Mercedes 3240 8x4 Tipper, Easy Sheet, Hydraulic Crane, Clamshell Bucket, Sold £65,000

Dozer

2005 CAT D5N LGP c/w 6 Way Pat Blade, Trimble GPS System, A/C (3200 Hours), Sold £64,000

Screener

2016 Powerscreen Warrior 1800 3 Way Split Tracked Screener, Sold £92,500

Telehandler

2013 CAT TH414 Turbo Powershift, c/w Joystick Controls, Sway, WLI, QH, A/C, Forks, Sold £28,000

Tractor

2017 New Holland T7.315 4WD Front Linkage, Cab Suspension, Air Brakes, 5 Spool Valves, Sold £100,000

Expanding the facilities

New Euro Auctions facilities will include: New workshops, office and main administration centre, auction arena and sales ramp, in addition to a 2,380m² jet wash bay, which will create the largest auction facility in Europe.

Euro Auctions today

Euro Auctions hosts over 60 key auctions each year, from 10-sales sites in seven countries on four continents around the globe.

Collectively over 100,000 lots are auctioned each year, consigned by more than 6000 regular vendors.

Each auction also has massive appeal with sustained corporate marketing initiatives regularly reaching a global audience of over 150,000 potential buyers, one in five of whom actively register as bidders, with over 10,000 taking delivery of one or more consignments.

This has resulted in a global annual turnover more than £400-million with market growth continuing to expand.

Upcoming Euro Auctions sales

Dormagen, February 13 and 14

Yoder and Frey – Florida, February 13 to 16

Dromore, February 22 and 23rd

Dubai, March 11

Zaragoza, March 13

HAWK Plant Hire – disposal sale, March 14 and 15

Yoder and Frey – Ashland, March 14

Yoder and Frey – Lima, March 15

Leeds, March 20 to 22

Web: www.euroauctions.com.

Potential consignors should also contact info@euroauctions.com or call +44 (0) 2882 898262.