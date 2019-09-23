World School Milk Day 2019 launched

To celebrate winning the National Dairy Council’s World School Milk Day Competition (25th September) Brusna National School in Roscommon took part in a rugby training session with professional coaches, receiving a School Milk rugby training toolkit, healthy refreshments for all children and a special visit from Milly the Cow on the day.

The aim of World School Milk Day is to highlight the importance of healthy eating choices at a young age, by having one of the recommended servings from the 'milk, yogurt and cheese' food group, while at school. Children registered for the School Milk Scheme by the end of September can also avail of two weeks free milk as part of an initiative to encourage more schools and children to register.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, highlighted the importance of the School Milk Scheme.

He said: “I would encourage schools to register today for the School Milk Scheme so that your pupils can benefit from a very affordable product that will encourage children to adopt health eating choices at a young age."

Caroline Gunn, nutritionist with the National Dairy Council said: “The recent National Children’s Food Survey (September 2019) shows that 37% of Irish children aged 5-12 years have inadequate calcium intakes.

"Milk is one of the best dietary sources of calcium, a nutrient that is well recognised for its important role in normal bone growth and development. Childhood and the adolescent years are particularly important for forming healthy bones.

“As part of a balanced diet, a daily 200ml serving of milk also provides us with protein, potassium, phosphorus, iodine, vitamin B2 and vitamin B12 – each playing a variety of important roles for our health. For example, iodine contributes to normal cognitive function; vitamin B2 assists with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue; while vitamin B12 plays a role in immune function,” explained Caroline.

The National Dairy Council is now taking registrations for the School Milk Scheme for the 2019/2020 school year.

Only children registered in participating schools can avail of this fantastic service.

If you would like your child’s school to avail of School Milk please contact the National Dairy Council on 01 290 2451 or email schoolmilk@ndc.ie. Find out more www.moocrew.ie.