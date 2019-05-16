X-Class V6 at New Look MBNI Truck & Van

The fabulous X-Class is the world’s first truly premium pickup and the first of a new kind and is for those born to lead, not follow.

Bringing the last word in luxury with premium styling and comfort, the commanding X-Class completely redefines what it means to be a pickup.

The X-Class range is available to test drive at MBNI Truck & Van in Mallusk.

New Look

MBNI Truck & Van has a new look at their Mallusk site as part of the Mercedes-Benz new Brand Identity roll out. The new signage is part of a refurbishment project of the Mallusk Dealership.

“You can’t miss the large Black Totem with the Mercedes-Benz star shining brightly on the Mallusk Road,” commented Neil McKibbin, Managing Director. “We’ve been trading from this site for many years and it’s great to see the new signage going up as part of this Mercedes-Benz roll out.”

MBNI Truck & Van is the only official Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle dealer in Northern Ireland operating from their sales and service site in Mallusk, with a second aftersales location just outside Dungannon.

The company sells the full range of Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles. From the award-winning Sprinter, Export & Freight Van of the Year or the amazing X-Class to the brilliant Actros Truck, they have something for any company’s transport needs.

For more information on any of the Mercedes-Benz range of Vans or Trucks, or to arrange a test drive, contact one of the sales team at the dealership on 028 9034 2411.