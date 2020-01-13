‘Yes you can’ with ‘Women in Business’

During 2019 the Ulster Farmers’ Union launched a new partnership with Northern Ireland’s largest and fastest growing business network for female entrepreneurs and business leaders in Northern Ireland.

Women in Business (WIB) aim to develop each member’s professional skills, connections and confidence to allow them to achieve their professional and business ambitions.

WIB facilitate and deliver several exceptional training programmes and events ranging from masterclasses delivered by industry experts to formal networking events, and they have several high-profile conferences as well as the WIB annual awards.

The ‘Yes You Can’ business start-up and growth programme is currently open for applications and applicants working and/or residing within the Mid Ulster, Fermanagh and Omagh Council areas in particular, are encouraged to apply. Delivered by WIB in conjunction with their regional delivery partners, the Explore It programme is open to female entrepreneurs with a business idea or an early stage start up. The programme which includes three one day workshops covering topics such as marketing, selling, and finance and operations, three evening meet ups with role models who will initiate the problem solving process and three months of buddy support from an existing female entrepreneur, will assist any female entrepreneur in turning their business idea into a successful reality.

Delivery of the programme will commence on 29 January 2020, with day two scheduled for 19 February 2020. The programme will conclude with the final workshop on 11 March 2020. Successful applicants are encouraged to attend all training events relating to the programme therefore a need does exist to keep the dates listed above free. Application forms can be downloaded and/or submitted online via the WIB website at www.womeninbusinessni.com/Yes-You-Can/Explore-It.aspx. Applications close on 15 January 2020 with successful applicants being notified by 17 January 2020. Any queries relating to the programme should be directed to yyc@womeninbusinessni.com.

Also returning for a second year is the ‘Yes You Can £20K Pitching Prize Fund.’ This pitching competition is open to female owned businesses including prestart, start up and those that have been trading for less than two years. The Yes You Can pitching competition provides female entrepreneurs with a platform to pitch their business idea with substantial monetary funding up for grabs. The competition is delivered by WIB right across the province in collaboration with Northern Ireland’s eleven councils and Invest NI. The Yes You Can pitching competition involves four stages with applicants required during stage one to submit an application by 12 noon on 13 January 2020 online via the Women in Business website. Applications can be submitted by visiting www.womeninbusinessni.com/Yes-You-Can/Yes-You-Can-£20k-Pitching-Competition.aspx.

Following the submission of an application if shortlisted for stage two, this will involve being invited to pitch at a regional pitching centre, with WIB contacting successful shortlisted candidates during week commencing 20 January 2020. Stage three will involve the shortlisted applicant delivering their two-minute pitch to the selection panel at the regional pitching centre during week commencing 3 February 2020.

If successful at this stage the regional winners will be announced during the competition’s fourth and final stage at the WIB annual Female Entrepreneur conference on 3 March 2020. Anyone requiring further information on the Yes You Can £20k pitching competition should visit the WIB website at www.womeninbusinessni.com or e-mail yyc@womeninbusinessni.com.