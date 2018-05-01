YFC bursary revealed at AGM of Antrim Agricultural Society

Antrim Agricultural Society recently held its AGM at Shane’s Castle, the grounds of its annual Randox Antrim Show, during which a £1,000 bursary was revealed to be on offer this year for one lucky, local YFC member.

AGM

James Crawford (second from left) has been appointed Patron of Antrim Agricultural Society. He is pictured with (from left) James Clements, President; Fred Duncan, Chairman; and Robert Wallace, Vice Chair

During the AGM’s formal proceeding James Crawford was appointed to patron of the society, a position left vacant by the passing of George Robson Snr, a long standing and dedicated member of the society to whom tributes were paid.

The positions of president, James Clements, chairman, Fred Duncan, and vice chair, Robert Wallace, remain constant for the incoming year.

Directors who were up for re-election included Tom Clyde, William Graham, Alistair Lindsay, James Gray, Andrew Nicholl and John Herron and all positions were re-elected.

Laura Patterson from Holestone YFC was appointed the committee’s YFC representative, following Melanie McClean becoming a co-opted director.

Suitcases at the ready & Robert Wallace, Vice Chair of Randox Antrim Show is pictured launching the agricultural society's new bursary where applications from participating local YFCs are to be received by 1st May.

Guest speaker from Randox Health

After the formal proceedings, attendees got a chance to hear from the evening’s guest speaker; a representative of the show’s new title sponsor, business development manager, Marc Coppez from Randox Health.

Marc gave an informative talk that gave attendees an insight into looking after your health and the benefits of having Randox Health Checks.

YFC bursary

Yes, Randox Antrim Show is looking for one lucky YFC member to pack their suitcase.

The society is seeking the views and contemporary ideas of a passionate, local young farmer to help Randox Antrim Show continue to grow and appeal to both the rural and urban communities.

Applications for the £1,000 bursary are open to YFC members, aged 18-30 years, from the local clubs that are traditionally called upon to assist the society in the running of its annual show, namely: Crumlin YFC, Gleno Valley YFC, Holestone YFC, Kells and Connor YFC, Lylehill YFC, Randalstown YFC and Straid YFC.

Participating YFC clubs can submit up to two candidates and their applications must be received by May 1st.

The bursary has the purpose of funding the successful applicant’s travel and accommodation to attend a couple of selected agricultural shows throughout the UK and Ireland, but it won’t just be a free holiday or day out.

The recipient will be expected to collate their findings to present a summary of their ideas to the society on conclusion of their investigation and participate in committee meetings to help deliver approved ideas.

The society is very much looking forward to seeing what the outcome will be.