YFC discount at Fane Valley stores

Fane Valley Stores are delighted once again to be able to offer its young farmers a special discount through the Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster ‘membership benefit scheme’.

As a major agricultural retail distributor of farm supplies in Northern Ireland and with over 16 stores servicing the rural and farming community, Fane Valley are thrilled to be able to help the next generation of farmers.

Thomas Barnett – Retail Manager at Fane Valley Stores said: “We are very happy to support the Young Farmers’ Club of Ulster and their members. We have great relationships with many young farmer customers and over the years we’ve been involved with several country clubs throughout the province. With the membership scheme however, we can consolidate our support across all clubs and to all 3000 members. We have a vast range of high-quality products available within the scheme, and we are delighted our future farmers will avail of this offer.”

YFCU President, Zita McNaugher commented: “Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is delighted to have the continued support of Fane Valley in relation to our Membership Benefit Scheme. We appreciate the discount offered and are grateful that we are in a position to offer cost-savings from a brand that is highly regarded amongst members.”