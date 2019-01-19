YFCU agriculture conference promises to be a must attend event

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) third agriculture conference, takes place on Saturday, January 26.

The event has been themed ‘Shaping Our Agri Culture’ and will provide delegates with a unique insight into the opportunities that will present themselves for production agriculture in Northern Ireland within a post-Brexit world.

The itinerary comprises three morning farm visits with the afternoon centred on a series of important workshops. Proceedings will culminate with a conference dinner on the Saturday evening.

The farm visits will reflect the highest management standards within the sheep, dairy and arable/poultry sectors. All are located in the Co Down area. John Martin, from Greyabbey on the Ards’ Peninsula will host the sheep visit. The other farmers hosting visits are Newtownards’ milk producer Roger McCracken and Seaforde-based arable and poultry farmer Neill Patterson.

The main venue for the conference is the La Mon House Hotel, which is close to Comber.

“The event takes place at a time of tremendous change for agriculture in Northern Ireland,” said James Purcell, chair of the YFCU agriculture and rural affairs committee.

“But with change comes opportunity. And it is this driver which will form the backdrop to the event.

“We want to enthuse and excite delegates about the tremendous prospects that exist as they plan the future of their own farming and related businesses. Regardless of sector, the event has something to offer every agribusiness plus farmers of all ages.”

James continued: “Our conference is an event which will provide speakers with an opportunity to address all of the key drivers for farming moving forwards: market prospects, the future support needs of the industry and the absolute necessity to improve technical efficiency levels at farm level.

“As a result, it will resonate with farmers and stakeholder representatives of all ages.”

Massey Ferguson and the Ulster Farmers’ Union are the two keynote sponsors of the upcoming conference.

The conference fee, which includes lunch and dinner, is £35 per head for YFCU members; £45 for Ulster Farmers’ Union members and £55 for non-members.

For further information contact conference organiser Corrina Fleming on (028) 90 9037 0713: e mail: corrina.fleming@yfcu.org.