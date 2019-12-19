YFCU annual choir festival at Stormont

Over 450 guests and choir singers attended the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Choir Festival held at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Gleno Valley YFC and Straid Young Farmers’ Club came together to claim first place at the YFCU choir festival competition.

Gleno Valley and Straid Overall 1st

The Co Antrim singers made the journey to Parliament Buildings, Stormont, to compete against other clubs at the Young Farmers’ choir festival event held on Wednesday 4 December.

Members of the 24-strong group attended the competition alongside their musical director John Dorris and accompanist Richard Barnes.

Competing against 11 other choirs, Gleno Valley YFC/Straid YFC impressed the judges with their renditions of The Lord is my Shepherd, “Shallow” and “Drunken Sailor”, with the singers being awarded overall first place for their performance.

Coleraine YFC won second place and Kilrea YFC took home third.

Prizes were also given out on the evening for best solo, best choral piece, best accompaniment and best newcomer.

Zita McNaugher, YFCU president said: “The YFCU choir festival is a great festive activity promoting team work within YFCU.

“The event is particularly special this year as it forms part of our 90th anniversary celebrations.

“Thank you to our host Robin Swann and Power NI for their sponsorship.”

Amy Bennington, commercial marketing manager, Power NI said: “Power NI is delighted to support the YFCU choir festival as part of our overall sponsorship of the organisation’s 90th anniversary year.

“The standard of singing this evening was very good and it was fantastic to see young people coming together after months of rehearsals and putting on what was an incredibly enjoyable and festive evening.”

The results were as follows:

Best solo - Leanne McKeag, “Newballydee”

Best choral piece - Kilrea YFC

Best accompaniment - Gleno Valley YFC/Straid YFC (Richard Barnes)

Best newcomer - Coleraine YFC

Overall placings:

Third place: Kilrea YFC

Second place: Coleraine YFC

First place: Gleno Valley YFC/Straid YFC