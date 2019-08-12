YFCU clubs battle it out at the TAG Rugby finals at Ballymoney

The final of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) Annual Tag Rugby Tournament, in association with platinum sponsor Danske Bank, took place on July 30 at Ballymoney RFC.

The action kicked off with winning teams of the junior county heats taking to the pitch.

Junior Winners Glarryford YFC with YFCU President Zita McNaugher and Rodney Brown from Danske Bank

The top two teams from each league made it through to the semi-finals which resulted in Glarryford YFC and Gleno Valley YFC going head to head in the final. Following an exciting final, Glarryford YFC picked up the Rosemary Cooper Shield and the YFCU Tag Rugby 2018 Junior Title.

The senior section of the tournament followed with Spa YFC (Team 1) facing Moycraig YFC in the final. Spa YFC (Team 1) emerged victorious and received the Adrian Cooper Shield and YFCU Tag Rugby 2018 Senior Title.

YFCU President Zita McNaugher announced the winners and Rodney Brown, Danske Bank’s Head of Agri Business presented the Rosemary Cooper and Adrian Cooper shields as well as the commemorative medals kindly provided by the bank.

Fair Play awards were presented to Gleno Valley YFC, Lisnamurrican YFC, Kilrea YFC, and Dungiven YFC for the courtesy and respect they showed towards their teammates, opposition and referee.

Young Farmers taking part in the YFCU Tag Rugby Final

YFCU President Zita McNaugher commented: “This year’s Tag Rugby Finals were extremely competitive and nail biting to watch. We are thankful to Danske Bank for their continued sponsorship of such a popular competition.”

Senior Winners Spa YFC (Team 1) with YFCU President Zita McNaugher and Rodney Brown from Danske Bank