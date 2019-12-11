YFCU group debating final at Magherafelt High School

Congratulations to everyone who took part in the YFCU group debating finals which were recently held at Magherafelt High School.

Thank you also to the guest speaker John Henning OBE and to the chairpersons and judges.

The results are as follows:

12-14

3rd: Seskinore YFC (Sophie Crawford, Matthew Armstrong and Philip Crawford)

2nd: Ballywalter YFC (Ellie Brown, Andrew Lemon and James Patton)

1st: Glarryford YFC (Jack King, James Gregg and Zara Lynn)

14-16

3rd: Kilraughts YFC (Michaela King, Jayne Kirkpatrick and Charlotte Lynn)

2nd: Annaclone and Magherally YFC (Samara Radcliffe, Melissa Neville and Lara Crothers)

1st: Coleraine YFC (Francesca Boyd, Amy Smyth and Ivanna Strawbridge)

16-18

3rd: Seskinore YFC (Zara Crawford, Lauren Armstrong and James Hawkes)

2nd: Lylehill YFC (Zara Davis, Kirsty Wallace and Kirsten Davis)

1st: Kilraughts YFC (James Currie, Mark McNeill and Robbie McNeill)

18-21

3rd: Newtownards YFC (Rebecca McCracken, Rachel McCormick and Sam McCracken)

2nd: Mountnorris YFC (George Hadnett, Andrew Porter and Elliot Moore)

1st: Glarryford YFC (Ellen king, Eva Lowry and Jayne Cruikshank)

21-25

3rd: Spa YFC (Alex Cleland, Rebecca Parker and Hannah Shaw)

2nd: Glarryford (Cathy Reid, Amy King and Ruth McCloy)

1st: Newtownards YFC (Joy Dalzell, Sarah Robinson and Heather Martin)

25-30

3rd: Lisnamurrican YFC (Christine Maybin, Gail McCullough and Hannah O’Neill)

2nd: Newtownards YFC (Andrew Patton, Jane Patton, Heather Martin)

1st: Donaghadee YFC (Alison Rea, Jane Kilpatrick and Rachel Caughey)