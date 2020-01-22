YFCU hedge planting target well underway with Curragh YFC

On Saturday, January 11, members of Curragh YFC braved the very windy and wet conditions to plant hedging with Orlagh and Andrew from the Grassroots Challenge.

Twelve brave young farmers battled the miserable weather conditions and planted over 100m of hedging as part of a larger 1km target funded by Grassroots Challenge.

Curragh YFC club leader David Caldwell commented: "Planting hedges with grassroots was a good way of demonstrating to our members how we can be very eco friendly whilst working on the farm carrying out day to day activities"

The mission was a big success despite the weather with over 100m of hedging being planted on the family farm of Curragh YFC club leader, David Caldwell.

The AQA accredited session was delivered by Grassroots Challenge in partnership with YFCU and has given these young farmers the knowledge they need to carry out planting in the future.

“These hedges provide a practical way of keeping livestock in but they also provide a home and shelter for birds and animals.”

Members from Curragh YFC planting hedges as part of the Grassroots Challenge