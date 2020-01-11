YFCU invites schools to get involved with newly launched farming clubs

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, in partnership with Dunbia, has launched its brand new Farming Clubs Programme and is encouraging secondary schools across Northern Ireland to get involved.

The newly launched farming clubs will be centred around creating opportunities for young people to engage in extra-curricular activities focused on rural life, through their schools.

The programme is completely flexible, allowing schools to design their own schedule and topics, with assistance from YFCU head office.

The overall aim of the programme is provide an in-depth introduction to three key areas: YFCU and the farmer, the processor and the supplier.

GCSE Agriculture Teacher, Julie Robinson of Cullybackey College, said:“Cullybackey college has offered GCSE Agriculture for the past four years, it is a very popular and successful option for our pupils. We are very excited to work alongside the YFCU Farming Clubs Programme to enhance their learning and to gain more contacts in the Farming community.”

Commenting on the scheme, Janet Dobson, community and charity champion, said: “Dunbia are delighted to be associated with YFCU farming clubs.

“Our desire to create better food, naturally is the driving force behind all that we do.

“We are passionate about our farming heritage and welcome every opportunity to pass on our knowledge and experiences to the next generation.”

Registration for the programme is open now and the YFCU is encouraging any secondary school with an agricultural interest to get involved.

For further information and to download an application form, please visit the YFCU website https://yfcu.org/news/1535/yfcu-farming-clubs or contact gillian.mckeown@yfcu.org Tel: 028 9037 0713.