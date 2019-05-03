‘YFCU junior member of the year’ goes to Lois McCurdy

Lois McCurdy from Moycraig YFC was delighted to win the Young Farmer’s Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) junior member of the year competition at the recent AGM and conference, sponsored by Massey Ferguson.

Sponsored by United Feeds, this competition aims to provide an opportunity for clubs to highlight the work of members who have continuously dedicated their time to their club and shown great commitment and enthusiasm.

Becoming a member three years ago, Lois enjoys the competitive and social aspect the club provides.

Not one to stay away from getting involved and participating, she has competed in so many competitions: Build It, floral art, home management, beef and sheep judging, public speaking, ten pin bowling and the photographic competition, to name a few.

But being a team focused person Lois enjoys team activities more, such as girls five-a-side, one act drama festival, tag rugby and group debating.

Lois is looking forward to many more years as a Young Farmer and the opportunities and challenges it provides; aspiring to take part in the YFCU Exchanges to travel and meet new people, and get involved with running the club.