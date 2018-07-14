YFCU launches two farm safety initiatives

The run-up to Farm Safety Week 2018 has seen the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) launch two new projects, both designed to keep young people safer on our farms. The first constitutes a deepening of the relationship that already exists between YFCU, the Northern Ireland Farm Safety Partnership and the Yellow Wellies, Farm Safety Foundation (FSS).

YFCU president James Speers takes up the story.

“We already have six Farm Safety Ambassadors appointed who have been liaising with all our clubs on a proactive basis,” he explained.

“However, with the help of the Yellow Wellies FSS, they will receive further, bespoke training over the coming weeks on all aspects of farm safety. Armed with this new skills’ base, they will be in a position to provide Farm Safety Workshops to all our clubs over the next year.

“The workshops get underway in September. Each will have a number of core objectives. These include a demonstration and understanding of the importance of farm safety; a description of the processes and skills required to make a particular task safe and the development of an ability to assess each farm-related job from a health and safety point-of-view.

“In other words, young farmers attending the various workshops will be instilled with the need to think health and safety every time they put on their overalls.”

The second farm safety initiative launched by YFCU involves its teaming-up with LANTRA to provide two safe tractor driving courses.

James continued: “This, in fact represents the start of a much deeper relationship with LANTRA, which will see YFCU co-ordinating a wide range of training related courses for members.”

The safe tractor driving courses will be held at Markethill and Swatragh marts. Each will last for three days and will focus on all aspects of tractor driving and using all the implements that can be attached to them.

“Each course will be given by highly trained LANTRA instructors,” said the YFCU president.

The Markethill event will be held on July 25th, 26th and 27th with the Swatragh event planned for August 7th, 8th and 9th. Burke’s of Cornascriebe will be providing all of the equipment used at Markethill.

“Each course will be for young people between the ages of 13 and 15 years’ old,” James Speers concluded.

“It is vitally important that we train the farmers of tomorrow, where health and safety are concerned.”

Spaces on the safe tractor driving courses are limited. Those wishing to register should contact YFCU headquarters on (028) 90370713. The fee is £180 per person.