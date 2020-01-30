YFCU welcome new partnership with construction giant Northstone Materials

Northern Ireland’s largest rural youth network, Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, is delighted to announce its new partnership with Northstone Materials, Northern Ireland’s leading construction materials producer.

Through the partnership, YFCU and Northstone are excited to not only promote the Build It and soil assessment club competitions, but they are also committed to working in collaboration to support and grow the Farm Safety Programme.

Jonathan Gault, area sales Manager for Northstone Materials, commented: ”As a company, Northstone Materials has an unwavering commitment to ethical business practices and we uphold the highest standards when it comes to health and safety, making the YFCU Farm Safety Programme an ideal programme for us to support.”

YFCU president, Zita McNaugher, is excited about the new partnership, commenting: “It is great to have Northstone Materials on board as a new sponsor of YFCU. The soil assessment and Build It competitions are long-standing events in the YFCU calendar, and the Farm Safety Mentor Programme is vital for raising awareness of the hazards of working on the farm.

“It is fantastic to have secured a new sponsor and we look forward to working with Northstone Materials over the coming year.”

YFCU have eight dedicated Farm Safety Mentors who deliver information sessions to YFCU Clubs across Northern Ireland.

The purpose of these sessions is to highlight the importance of farm safety, demonstrate first aid and to inform members on how to assess a farming task, identifying potential risk and how to implement preventative measures.

Northstone (NI) Limited, headquartered in Dunmurry, Belfast has three operating divisions, namely Northstone Materials, Farrans and CUBIS Systems.

Overall the company employs 1,200 employees and has an extensive supply chain.

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is the largest rural youth organisation in Northern Ireland.

Established in 1929, the organisation has 52 different clubs with other 3,000 members aged 12 – 30 years.