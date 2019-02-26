Yield up over two litres a cow, after a week, and still up

In partnership with my father, William, I milk a herd of British Friesian X Fleckvieh cows just outside Ballymena.

I had read a lot of articles from farmers on Rumen Proof talking about:

l Fertility and Stronger Heats

l Milk Yield

l Intake/Appetite

l Cud balls

l Dungs firming up

l Feet Problems, especially Laminitis and White Line Disease.

l Cows looking a lot fuller and having a healthy shine.

l Butterfat

BEFORE USING RUMEN PROOF:

I was generally happy with how the cows were performing. Dungs were nice and firm, Butterfat was good, and I had good strong heats, and no real issues with cudballs or feet.

It was just out of sheer curiosity, chatting to my merchant John Steele and another local farmer who was using Rumen Proof, that I decided to try the product.

Two MONTHS AFTER USING

RUMEN PROOF:

Milk yield had gone up two litres a cow after about a week, and has stayed up.

Intake/Appetite went up.

My Butterfat is staying up at a very respectable 4.3%

WHY I THINK THE PRODUCT WORKED:

I got some very good Milk Yield results using the Rumen Proof, and I got those results very quickly. I feel this was because my BCS, Health and Rumen, were in good condition before using the Rumen Proof,

If their condition was not as good or below target, I’m confident that for the first month, the cows would have put the extra energy back into themselves first, before giving it back in the milk.

I think the Rumen Proof created an optimum working rumen in my cows. Rumen Proof “fine-tuned” their Rumens, and got the “engine” in perfect working order.

If anyone wants to know more about my results, please get in touch on (074) 6268 6816.

