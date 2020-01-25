Young Breeders’ Stockjudging

The Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeders’ Club has announced the dates for its annual stockjudging competitions.

Members are reminded that they must attend a minimum of two events to be eligible to qualify for Holstein UK’s National Competitions Day, which will be held in conjunction with the HYB Weekend Rally in Shropshire in August.

Forthcoming events include:

Friday, March 20 at Clive and Joel Richardson’s Annaghmore Herd, 52 Derrycoose Road, Annaghmore, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 1LY.

Friday, May 1 at Conor Casey’s Carnhill Herd, 15 Gruig Lane, Cloughmills, Co Antrim, BT44 9JD – 8pm.

Monday, June 15 at Paul Dunn’s Dunbanard Herd, 16 Kerr’s Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 7QD.

In addition to the three stockjudging heats, the NI HYB has joined forces with Holstein UK to host a training day at Wallace Gregg’s Frocess Herd, 65 Old Frocess Road, Glarryford, Co Antrim, BT44 9PS on Thursday, April 16 at 11am.

HYB co-ordinator Andrew Patton said: ”This promises to be a very interesting and informative day, and we look forward to welcoming new and existing members.

“Throughout the day we will be doing clipping and handling demonstrations, linear assessment and stockjudging. Everyone is welcome, and we would be delighted to see a few new recruits.

“Membership of the NI Holstein Young Breeders’ Club is open to boys and girls aged between four and 26-years-old, with an interest in dairy cattle.

“It’s a fantastic organisation and provides members with endless opportunities to learn, network, socialise and compete in a wide range of activities locally, nationally and internationally.”

Watch press and facebook for further details, or contact HYB co-ordinator Andrew Patton on mobile 07789 285272.