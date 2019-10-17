Young Farmer orators talk their way to the top at Fivemiletown

The Co Tyrone heats of the annual YFCU public speaking recently took place at Fivemiletown College.

The top two in each age category will now progress to the public speaking final which will be held at Magherafelt High School on Tuesday, November 5.

Cappagh YFC pictured at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Heats of the YFCU Public Speaking competition

The results are as follows:

12-14

1st: Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC

2nd: Sophie Crawford, Seskinore YFC

Newtownstewart YFC public speakers

14-16

1st: Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC

2nd: Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

16-18 prepared

Castlecaulfield YFC pictured at the Tyrone and Fermanagh Heats of the YFCU Public Speaking competition

1st: Lauren Armstrong, Seskinore YFC

2nd: Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC

16-18 impromptu

1st: Kirsty Turner, Cappagh YFC

Seskinore YFC Public Speaking competition participants

2nd: Laura Armstrong, Seskinore YFC

18-21 prepared

1st: Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC

2nd: Cathy Reid, Castlecaufield YFC

18-21 impromptu

1st: Cathy Reid, Castlecaufield YFC

2nd: Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC

21-25 prepared

1st: Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

2nd: Shannen Vance, Trillick YFC

21-25 impromptu

1st: Lynsey Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

2nd: Shannen Vance, Trillick YFC

25-30 prepared

1st: Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC

2nd: Margaret Little, Cookstown YFC

25-30 impromptu

1st: Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC

2nd: Margaret Little, Cookstown YFC