Young Farmer orators talk their way to the top at Fivemiletown

The Co Tyrone heats of the annual YFCU public speaking recently took place at Fivemiletown College.
The top two in each age category will now progress to the public speaking final which will be held at Magherafelt High School on Tuesday, November 5.
The results are as follows:
12-14
1st: Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC
2nd: Sophie Crawford, Seskinore YFC
14-16
1st: Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC
2nd: Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
16-18 prepared
1st: Lauren Armstrong, Seskinore YFC
2nd: Zara Preston, Cappagh YFC
16-18 impromptu
1st: Kirsty Turner, Cappagh YFC
2nd: Laura Armstrong, Seskinore YFC
18-21 prepared
1st: Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC
2nd: Cathy Reid, Castlecaufield YFC
18-21 impromptu
1st: Cathy Reid, Castlecaufield YFC
2nd: Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC
21-25 prepared
1st: Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
2nd: Shannen Vance, Trillick YFC
21-25 impromptu
1st: Lynsey Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
2nd: Shannen Vance, Trillick YFC
25-30 prepared
1st: Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC
2nd: Margaret Little, Cookstown YFC
25-30 impromptu
1st: Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC
2nd: Margaret Little, Cookstown YFC