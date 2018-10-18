Young farmer/student of the year - Andrew Patton Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The 2018 ‘Young farmer/student of the year’ is Andrew Patton, from Newtownards. The awards was sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.Other finalists were Andrew Hamill, Anna Millar, Joe Casey, Jonathan Ewing and Laura Kennedy. Live highlights from today’s highly anticipated Farming Life Awards