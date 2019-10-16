Young Farmer Zoe steals the show at the Farmer’s Bash

Zoe Turtle, 13, from Ballymiscaw YFC is basking in the glory after performing in front of 10,000 people in the SSE Arena last Friday night.

Zoe bagged a key slot for the sold out show when she won a singing competition at the Farmer’s Bash ‘Live at the Beach’ event held at Portrush East Strand back in August.

Zoe Turtle sound checking at the Farmer's Bash 2019

Reflecting on her time on stage, Zoe said: “I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I would be. It was a really fun experience being on stage in front of so many people – a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Zoe performed ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” by Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus and had all the country crowd on their feet.

YFCU president Zita McNaugher who joined Zoe on the stage with the YFCU Mascot, “Moo”, commented: “Farmer’s Bash 2019 was a fantastic experience. It was a perfect way to celebrate the YFCU 90th anniversary. Our talent search winner Zoe was so confident when I was speaking to her at the side of the stage before she went on. Her performance was excellent and I was very proud of her representing the organisation.”

The Farmer’s Bash celebrated the very best of Irish country music with Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Johnny Brady and Cliona Hagan all topping the bill.

As well as performing on stage, Zoe will also get to record her own single later in the year.