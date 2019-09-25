Young Farmers’ announce top active members at president’s award scheme

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) is delighted to announce this year’s winners of the President’s Award Scheme.

Eighteen YFCU members who came out top in their age categories were invited to the award ceremony which was held on Thursday 19 September at CAFRE, Loughry Campus.

YFCU president, Zita McNaugher with Zoe Weir, Annaclone YFC, Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC and Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC - 16-18 age category

This is the second year that the association has organised the scheme which aims to encourage members to get involved in additional activities and events offered by YFCU.

With an increase in participation of 43% on last year, this year’s scheme had 116 members who were awarded certificates.

At the ceremony, the top three winners of each age category were presented with a copy of their certificate and a commemorative plaque, to mark their achievement.

Commenting on the scheme, YFCU president Zita McNaugher said: “I’d like to congratulate all those who have achieved the president’s award.

“It recognises the hard work and commitment from members not only at competitions but at all the other events we run throughout the year.

“Members have participated to the best of their ability to achieve their award and they should be extremely proud of this.”

Karen Walker, Collone YFC, winner of the 14-16 age category, commented: “I love being a member of the Young Farmers because it gives me the opportunity to make friends and take part in lots of competitions, in particular the arts festival and girls’ football.”

Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC, winner of the over 25 age category, also commented: “I have been in the Young Farmers for over 17 years and I always say that it’s not the winning that counts but the taking part.

“There is a great mix of educational and social activities and many relationships formed that last a lifetime.”

The results are as follows:

12-14 age category:

1st Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC

2nd Ellie Hawthorne, Collone YFC

3rd Robyn Marshall, Holestone YFC

14-16 age category:

1st Karen Walker, Collone YFC

2nd Luke Milligan, Collone YFC

3rd Sophie Hawthorne, Collone YFC

16-18 age category:

1st Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

3rd Zoe Weir, Annaclone YFC

18-21 age category:

1st Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC

2nd Matthew Livingstone, Collone YFC

3rd Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC

21-25 age category:

1st Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

2nd Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

3rd Ian Walker, Collone YFC

Over 25 category:

1st Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

2nd Melissa Sloan, Kilrea YFC

3rd Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC