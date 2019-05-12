Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster gearing up for Balmoral Show

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) is, once again, excited to be part of Northern Ireland’s largest agricultural event – the Balmoral Show.

The Balmoral Show is one of the highlights of the YFCU calendar, with members descending on the show grounds to participate in the exciting schedule of competitions.

YFCU members participating in the girls five-a-side final

YFCU is partnered again this year by the Yellow Wellies Campaign of the Farm Safety Foundation.

To begin the show on Wednesday, May 15, YFCU members will take on the challenge of the sheep shearing and wool handling competition, sponsored by Lister.

This will be followed by the floral art final where members will showcase their creativity and flair with stunning flower arrangements.

This year’s theme is ‘Razzle Dazzle’

YFCU member participating in the sheep shearing competition

On Thursday, May 16, the machinery handling competition will be up first.

This popular competition, sponsored by Johnston Gilpin, will see members take turns to sit in the driving seat and take on a designated course testing their tractor skills and safety knowledge.

Spectators can then enjoy the girls five-a-side football final with 14 teams competing to be crowned champions.

The highly anticipated tug of war competition will finish YFCU’s Thursday events line up.

YFCU members pulling for success in the tug of war competition

A Balmoral favourite, this event always draws a huge crowd.

Sponsored by Thompsons, the event will see a selection of novice, advanced and female teams pull together in a battle of strength.

Be sure to visit the YFCU stand where staff and members will be on hand to answer any questions about joining a club near you.

And keep an eye out for the YFCU 90th anniversary mascot – ‘YFCU Moo’ will be making her debut at the event.

YFCU member focusing on her display in the floral art final

YFCU will be celebrating their 90th year later this year.

Competition timetable:

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

10.00am, sheep shearing and wool handling - Sheep shearing arena

3.00pm, floral art - Sheep shearing arena

Thursday, May 16, 2019

2.00pm, machinery handling - Cattle rings

3.15pm, girls five-a-side football final - Cattle rings

5.30pm, tug of war - Cattle rings