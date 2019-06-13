Young farmers from across Antrim enjoy Ballymoney Show competitions

On Friday, May 31 Co Antrim YFC hosted their annual football and tug o war competition at Ballymoney Show.
The results were as follows:
Football:
Under 18 girls
1st – Lisnamurrican YFC
2nd – Coleraine YFC
3rd – Ahoghill YFC
Over 18 girls
1st - Glarryford YFC
2nd – Gleno Valley YFC
3rd – Holestone YFC
Under 18 boys
1st – Kilraughts YFC
2nd – Finvoy YFC
3rd – Garvagh YFC
Over 18 boys
1st – Gleno Valley YFC
2nd – Kilraughts YFC
3rd – Finvoy YFC
Tug o war
1st – Randalstown YFC
2nd – Glarryford YFC
After the competitions, members headed to Ballymoney Rugby Club for the show dance hosted by Co Antrim YFC.
Thanks must go to Ballymoney Show committee, Ballymoney Rugby Club and DJ Chris for making the event possible.
With stock judging, Build It and Ballymena Show competitions taking place over the next few weeks you can keep up to date with all of the activities and results on the Co Antrim YFC Facebook page.