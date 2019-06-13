Young farmers from across Antrim enjoy Ballymoney Show competitions

On Friday, May 31 Co Antrim YFC hosted their annual football and tug o war competition at Ballymoney Show.

The results were as follows:

Tug of war, second Glarryford YFC

Football:

Under 18 girls

1st – Lisnamurrican YFC

2nd – Coleraine YFC

Under 18 boys, first Kilraughts YFC

3rd – Ahoghill YFC

Over 18 girls

1st - Glarryford YFC

2nd – Gleno Valley YFC

Over 18 boys, first Gleno Valley YFC

3rd – Holestone YFC

Under 18 boys

1st – Kilraughts YFC

2nd – Finvoy YFC

3rd – Garvagh YFC

Over 18 boys

1st – Gleno Valley YFC

2nd – Kilraughts YFC

3rd – Finvoy YFC

Tug o war

Over 18 girls, second Gleno Valley YFC

1st – Randalstown YFC

2nd – Glarryford YFC

After the competitions, members headed to Ballymoney Rugby Club for the show dance hosted by Co Antrim YFC.

Thanks must go to Ballymoney Show committee, Ballymoney Rugby Club and DJ Chris for making the event possible.

With stock judging, Build It and Ballymena Show competitions taking place over the next few weeks you can keep up to date with all of the activities and results on the Co Antrim YFC Facebook page.