Young farmers present £500 cheque to Ahoghill in Bloom

Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club gave £500 to Ahoghill in Bloom on Tuesday, November 12.

his cheque was donated to say a massive congratulations on winning the large village category of the ‘Best Kept’ competition and also for making and decorating Ahoghill YFC’s flower bed.

Ahoghill Young Farmers' Club make the cheque presentation

The money has also been given to support the Ahoghill community in the 2020 All Ireland Tidy Towns competition.

The two men receiving the cheque are Trevor Logan and James Perry.

Ahoghill YFC will be holding a Christmas craft fair on Saturday, December 7 in Ahoghill Community Centre from 9am to 4pm.

There will be a raffle and cake sale as well as a variety of stalls from local businesses.

The thank you cake which Ahoghill Young Farmers' Club had made

The funds raised with be going to Friends of the Cancer Centre.