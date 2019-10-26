Young farmers set to raise the roof at annual choir festival

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is excited to launch the ticket sale for the upcoming annual choir festival which will take place at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

On Wednesday, December 4, Parliament Buildings, Stormont, will open its doors to youth choirs from across Northern Ireland who will be judged on best soloist, best choral piece, best accompaniment and best newcomer.

The annual choir festival is guaranteed to be a festive musical celebration with a Michael Bublé tribute act also joining the lineup for the evening.

The event is kindly supported by Power NI, the official sponsor for the YFCU’s 90th anniversary year.

Amy Bennington, Power NI’s commercial marketing Manager, commented: “Power NI is delighted to be back supporting another event in YFCU’s anniversary calendar.

“We have been a long-time supporter of YFCU and we are really looking forward to all the upcoming festivities marking this special year.”

Andrew Patton, vice president of YFCU, commented: “The choir festival is a great night’s entertainment, showcasing some exceptional YFCU talent.

“This year’s venue at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, should provide a great atmosphere and with a wide variety of clubs participating from all over the country I would urge you to buy tickets and come along to support the members taking part. Thanks again go to Power NI for their continued sponsorship of the festival.”

Booking is essential. All tickets cost £5 and are on sale to the general public from Monday, October 21.

Book online yfcuchoirfestival.eventbrite.co.uk.

For further information please email lisa.black@yfcu.org .

The YFCU Choir Festival 2019 is kindly supported by Power NI.