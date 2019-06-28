Young farmers take part in stockjudging and look forward to their treasure hunt

Annaclone and Magherally YFC have a busy upcoming programme.

The club’s annual treasure hunt and barbecue will be held on Friday, July 5 at 7pm and the club’s 75th anniversary dinner will be held on November 30.

The club hope to see you there to celebrate this milestone with the club.

Keep an eye on Facebook for more details.

Recently the club took part in the beef and sheep stock judging practice. A great night was had by all who took part.

A special congratulations must go to Alexander Mitchell, Nicola Mitchell, Ben Jamison and Samuel McMurray.

Each of these members were placed in the top three in their respective age groups in beef and sheep stock judging.

A few of the club members recently volunteered at Best’s open farm weekend. They even got to meet the main man himself.

Results from the silage assessment also shed light on the club’s continued success.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC hope to see you at all their summer events. You are promised a good time and plenty of craic.

Thank you so much for your continued support.