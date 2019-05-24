Young farmers unleash their competitive side at Balmoral Show

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) thoroughly enjoyed the 2019 Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event.

It was a fun-filled four days with lots of competitive spirit on display from the young farmers.

Moycraig YFC competing in the tug of war competition

The YFCU was partnered, once again, by the Yellow Wellies Campaign of the Farm Safety Foundation.

Hundreds of YFCU members came from all over Northern Ireland to vie for the top spots in five competitions.

First up was the sheep shearing and wool handling competition, sponsored by Lister. Gleno Valley YFC topped both the advanced and novice categories, with Andrew Davidson in first place in the advanced and Stephen Wilson in first place in the novice. Grace Smyth from Lisnamurrican YFC came first in the wool handling.

Members “razzled and dazzled” in the floral art final, showcasing their creativity and flair with stunning flower arrangements.

Gleno Valley YFC versus Collone YFC in the junior girls five-a-side football final

First place in the 12-14 age category was Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC, second place Sarah Hawkes, Seskinore YFC, and third place Ellen Smyth, Randalstown YFC.

Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC took first place in the 14-16 age category, with Emma Mills, Randalstown YFC placed in second.

In the 16-18 age category, first place went to Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC, second place was Zara Stirling, Holestone YFC, and third place Rachel Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC.

First place in the 18-21 age category was Clare Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC, second place Diane Stewart, Kilrea YFC, and third place Kirsten Watson, Newtownstewart YFC.

Grace Smyth from Lisnamurrican YFC - Wool handling competition

Rosalyn Magee, Spa Young Farmers’ Club, took first place in the 21-25 age category, with Ryan Banar, Randalstown YFC, placing second, and Caroleena Smyth, Dungiven YFC, placed third.

And finally, in the 25-30 age category, first place went to Lucy Hurrell, Ahoghill YFC, second place was Hannah Robinson, Newtownards YFC, and third place was Joanne Bolton, Curragh YFC.

The machinery handling competition, sponsored by Johnston Gilpin, saw members completing a designated course testing their tractor skills and safety knowledge.

Co Tyrone members Adam Wilson and Craig Burrows, both from Cappagh YFC, were thrilled to win the competition.

YFCU president Zita McNaugher with Stephanie Berkeley from the Yellow Wellies Campaign of the Farm Safety Foundation

Co Antrim were placed second with William Beattie, Finvoy YFC, and David Thompson, Randalstown YFC, in the driving seat.

Spectators enjoyed the girls five-a-side football final with 14 teams of junior and senior girls competing on the pitch.

Collone YFC were crowned champions in the junior category, with Lisnamurrican YFC coming second.

The senior category saw Lisnamurrican YFC come out on top, with Kilraughts YFC placed second. Coleraine YFC was presented with the junior fair play Award and Randalstown YFC collected the senior fair play award.

The highly anticipated tug of war competition drew a huge crowd.

Sponsored by Thompsons, novice, advanced and female teams pulled together in a battle of strength.

YFCU president Zita McNaugher and deputy president Peter Alexander with Irish country music superstar Derek Ryan and the YFCU 90th anniversary mascot YFCU Moo

Randalstown YFC won in the novice category, while Spa YFC 2 won the advanced category and the women’s pull was won by Derg Valley YFC.

The YFCU would like to thank all the staff, members, sponsors, judges, referees, and stewards – everyone who helped with the YFCU stand and competitions at the Balmoral Show this year.