Young people sought for Foyle Ambassador scheme

There can be few better ways to safeguard the future of our rivers, loughs and coastlines than by familiarising our young people with their delights, and preparing them to be their future custodians.

The Foyle Ambassador programme does exactly that and is one of the Loughs Agency’s most successful outreach schemes.

The Foyle Ambassador programme is now recruiting 13 to 16-year-olds from across the North West for the next programme. The programme, which is FREE will run for eight weeks throughout May and June (Wednesday evenings and Saturdays).

To date, over 100 young people have graduated under the project which is funded by Loughs Agency and supported by others such as the National Lottery and Co-Operation Ireland.

On a journey of both environmental and personal discovery participants will undertake personal development and leadership training through involvement in watersports and conservation projects.

Participants also undertake the John Muir Award and achieve qualifications in angling, canoeing and powerboating.

Allan Bogle, Community Engagement Officer at Loughs Agency said ‘the Ambassador programme makes young people more aware of the threat that modern living poses to the natural environment.

“They’re often shocked by the amount of rubbish they come across during litter picks, and many are spurred on to carry out similar clean-ups, even after their programme has finished.

“As newly-qualified Ambassadors, they’re keen to spread the word about the damage pollution causes and encourage environmentally friendly practices at home and school which all helps the local environment.

“Participating in different, new activities not only tests these young people’s physical capabilities, it also enhances areas of personal development, such as team-building and problem-solving. Whether they’re working together to build a raft or learning to catch a wave, they always seem to have smiles on their faces.”

If this sounds right up your street or if you know someone who would enjoy this type of programme, please fill in the expression of interest form by noon on Friday 3rd May. Expression of Interest forms and more information can be found on Loughs Agency’s website www.loughs-agency.org.

Loughs Agency are also hosting a Drop-In Information Evening on Wednesday 1st May at their offices at 22 Victoria Road, Prehen, BT47 2AB (opposite the Everglades Hotel) for young people or parents/guardians that would like to know more.

Call in any time between 6pm and 8pm for a quick chat with a member of the team.