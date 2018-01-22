Young Stars are back with a bang at Dungannon

Young Stars are back at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on 26th March 2018.

This event is into its third year and has grown into one of the best calf shows in the country.

This year the NI Commercial Cattle Club have teamed up with the NBA beef expo event, which will showcase breed stands and a full display of trade stands.

Following the huge success of last year’s champion “Gold Rush” bred by Alan Veitch, this heifer was purchased by the judge of the day Mr Blair Duffton and has gone on to win numerous shows across the water.

Club chairman Robert Simpson commented: “This is the biggest shop window for commercial cattle breeders to sell their stock. We may be a small fish in a big pond but one thing this country can be proud of is that our cattle can perform on both sides of the water.”

Anyone looking for entry forms or more information on this event please contact Robert on 07829759229.