Your chance to ‘snap’ up a prize

Glanbia Cheese and Farming Life are teaming up to find the best farming and rural photographs in Northern Ireland.

The winning photographers will be able to ‘snap up’ a £500 voucher for the ever popular Galgorm Resort & Spa in the over-18s category, while those aged under-18 will be competing for a £100 Amazon voucher.

The competition will run for the next four weeks with the winning photographs to be published in Farming Life in early July. The competition is open to any budding amateur photographer in Northern Ireland who can ‘bring into focus’ the essence of local farming life. Photographs can be taken by camera or by phone.

David Chestnutt, Milk Procurement Manager, Glanbia Cheese, said: “Glanbia Cheese is a leading milk purchaser in Northern Ireland and employs 172 staff at its Magheralin facility. The plant processes in excess of one million litres of milk per day, helping make Glanbia Cheese the UK’s number one cheese manufacturer.

“Our continued success, however, depends on the quality and sustainability of the local farming sector. We hope this competition will help highlight the great work which the agri-industry does locally to keep Northern Ireland’s countryside so beautiful.”

Ruth Rodgers, Farming Life’s Editor, added:“Too often we take for granted what an amazing part of the world we live in and I think the wider public doesn’t always fully appreciate the role of the local farming community as the custodians of our rural environment.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing what pictures our readers will send in. It could be a stunning landscape, local livestock or even someone at work – it just needs to be something which captures what it is to work and live in rural Northern Ireland.”

The closing deadline for entries is Saturday, 30th June. All entries should be sent in jpeg format to ruth.rodgers@farminglife.com, stating name, date of birth, when and where the photograph was taken, and a contact telephone number.

Entry is restricted to three images per person and participants agree that images may be used for promotional purposes on social media and in the press. Entrants aged under-18 must obtain the permission of a parent or guardian in advance. Standard Johnston Press terms and conditions apply. For more information go to: www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.