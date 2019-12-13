Youth has its day at Royal Ulster Winter Fair

A Holstein second calver – bred and exhibited by Co Limerick milk producer Paul Hannan - carried the day at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair. Lisnalty Megasire Riyuel, won both the Inter-Breed Senior Champion and the Holstein breed titles at a packed-out Eikon Centre on the outskirts of Belfast, writes Richard Halleron.

Last month the cow won the Inter-Breed title at the Irish National Dairy Show, held at Millstreet in Co Cork.

Hannan milks 150 cows, spilt equally between spring and autumn calvers. His success at this year’s Royal Ulster event did not come as a surprise to many as Riyuel had won the Winter Fair heifer championship 12 months earlier.

“She calved for the second time on August 24th and is giving 53L per day,” said Hannan.

“There was only 11 months between the birth of her first and second calves. The cow is projected to give 13, 500L during her current lactation.”

The Royal Ulster Inter-Breed reserve title went to the Jersey 4th calver, Clandeboye Tequila Cookie. Bred by Mark Logan and his team at Clandeboye Estate, the cow last calved at the beginning of November. She is currently giving 32L per day. During her last full lactation, she gave 8,000L at 5.4% butterfat and 4.3% protein.

The Royal Ulster Honourable Mention was awarded to Paul and Marguerite Flanagan, from Termonfeckin in Co Louth with their Holstein second calver Tubbertoby Arma ni Fleur. The second calver was also selected as the Holstein reserve at the event. Her successful outing at the Winter Fair 2019 followed-on from her success as a heifer in milk at the same event 12 months earlier.

The Jersey reserve title went to the Fleming family, from Seaforde in Co Down, with their eye-catching third calver Quintrell Kyros Indigo. She had won the Jersey championship at the 2018 Winter Fair.

The Ayrshire championship was won by the McLean family from Bushmills in Co Antrim with their third calver, Sandyford Lucky Honey. The cow had previously won the Reserve Inter Breed Championship at Antrim Show 2018.

The Ayrshire reserve went to Christian Keenan, from Co Monaghan with his second calver Threemile Bella.

Jason Booth, from Stewartstown in Co Tyrone took the Dairy Shorthorn honours at the Winter Fair with his impressive second calver Beechview O Kalif Cecilia. The reserve went to Co Monaghan breeder James Lambe with his second calver, Cottonhill Empire Cherry.

All the classes at the Winter Fair were judged by Australian Jersey breeder Rob Anderson. He described his Inter-Breed champion as an exceptional young cow, adding: “She has tremendous height and scope. The udder and its attachment reflects everything a dairy farmer would want from his cows.”

Anderson also confirmed that his champion would more than hold her own in any similar event held around the world.

He said: “I was very impressed with the quality of the stock taking part in all the classes at the Winter Fair.”

This year’s event also saw the Throne family, from Strabane in Co Tyrone, presented with a Master Breeder Award by Holstein UK. David and his son Gary milk 130 cows, currently averaging 13,000L. The presentation was made by Holstein UK chairman Michael Smale, from Cornwall.

He said: “The Master Breeder Award is based on a combination of classification, herd management and performance criteria. Only ten have been presented this year.”

“Where the Throne herd is concerned, 90% of the cows are classified VG or better.”

Royal Ulster Winter Fair results – 2019

Inter-Breed Champion: P Hannan

Inter-Breed Reserve: Clandeboye Estate

Inter-Breed Honourable Mention: Flanagan family

Holstein classes

Champion- P Hannan

Reserve: Flanagan family

HEIFER, born on or before 1st June 2019 an on or after 1st December 2018: 1st McLean family; 2nd P Greenan

HEIFER, born on or before 1st December 2018 and on or after 1st June 2018: 1st McLean family; 2nd T Williamson

HEIFER, born before 1st June 2018 and on or after 1st December 2017: 1st M Breen; 2nd Hallow Holsteins

JUNIOR HEIFER, in milk, born after 1st August 2017: 1st D Boyd & T Keith; 2nd T O’Neill

INTERMEDIATE HEIFER, in milk, born on or after 1st February 2017 and on or before 31 July 2017: 1st Annaghmore Holsteins; 2nd G Hurley

SENIOR HEIFER, in milk, must have calved by three years of age, born before 1 February 2017; 1st A Paul; 2nd McLean family

COW, in milk, having had two calvings at date of Show: 1st P Hannan; 2nd G Hurley

COW, in milk, having had two calvings at date of Show – second class; 1st Tubbertoby Holsteins; 2nd Henry family

COW, in milk, having had three calvings at date of Show: 1st P Greenan; 2nd Hallow Holsteins

COW, in milk or in calf, having produced a minimum of 50,000kgs in her lifetime: 1st S Gunn; 2nd McLean family

Best Exhibitor Bred Holstein: 1st P Hannan

Heifer Championship: 1st A Paul; 2nd McLean family

Junior Championship: 1st M Breen; 2nd Hallow Holsteins

Premier Exhibitor: 1st McLean family

Ayrshire classes

Champion: McLean family

Reserve: C Keenan

MAIDEN HEIFER, born on or after 1st June 2018: 1st R McConnell; 2nd McLean family

COW, in calf, not in milk, but having had at least one calf: 1st R Stewart; 2nd T J Gordon

HEIFER, in milk, must have calved by three years of age: 1st C Keenan; 2nd R McConnell

COW, in milk, in second lactation: 1st C Keenan; 2nd J Hunter

COW, in milk, in third or later lactation: 1st McLean family; 2nd J Hunter

Best Exhibitor Bred Ayrshire: 1st C Keenan

Heifer Championship: 1st C Keenan; 2nd R McConnell

Junior Championship: 1st R McConnell; 2nd McLean family

Premier Exhibitor: 1st J Hunter

Dairy Shorthorn classes

Champion: J Booth

Reserve: J Lambe

JUNIOR COW, in milk, in second lactation: 1st J Both; 2nd J Lambe

Best Exhibitor Bred Dairy Shorthorn: 1st J Booth

Premier Exhibitor Award: 1st J Lambe

Jersey classes

Champion: Clandeboye Estate

Reserve: Fleming family

MAIDEN HEIFER, born on or after 1st June 2018: 1st Clandeboye Estate and Greenan Holsteins; 2nd Fleming family

Heifer in calf: 1st Fleming family; 2nd Leader family

Heifer in milk: 1st Fleming family; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

JUNIOR COW, in milk, in second lactation: 1st Fleming family; 2nd E Gaynor

SENIOR COW, in milk, in third or later lactation: 1st Clandeboye Estate; 2nd Fleming family

Best Exhibitor Bred Jersey: 1st Clandeboye Estate

Heifer championship: 1st Fleming family; 2nd Clandeboye Estate

Junior Championship : 1st Clandeboye Estate and Greenan Holsteins; 2nd Fleming family

Premier Exhibitor ward: 1st Fleming family

Showmanship Classes

Novice and Junior Showmanship (handlers under 13 years of age on 1st January 2019): 1st Hannah Greenan; 2nd Jack King

Intermediate Showmanship (handlers aged between 13-15 years on 1st January 2019): 1st Hannah Williamson; 2nd Tom McKnight

Senior Showmanship (handlers aged between 16-20 years on 1st January 2019): 1st Ellie McLean; 2nd Amy King

Mature Showmanship (handlers aged between 21-26 years on 1st January 2019); 1st Jessica Hall; 2nd Emily Leader