Zetor’s ‘more pronounced presence’

Czech tractor manufacturer Zetor are to have what UK and Ireland Managing Director Nigel Wilson calls ‘a more pronounced presence’ at the forthcoming National Ploughing Championships.

Supported by an ‘enthused and invigorated’ dealer network, backed by the hands-on ownership of the company’s headquarters in Brno, Zetor’s attendance at the three-day event will centre around their expanded and upgraded range, including some models new to Ireland and others equipped with improved specifications, new technology and eye-catching bodywork.

Centre stage will be the range-topping Crystal HD170 whose many features include a number of upgrades and Zetor’s own ECO 40 transmission delivering a top speed of 40 km/h at lower rpm, decreased noise and engine wear, and up to 20% better fuel economy.

Making its debut will be the new, more powerful Proxima CL110 T2 with its larger wheels and extra horsepower, alongside a 117hp Proxima HS120 T2 equipped with Zetor System ZQ4s front-end loader, while a definite eye-catcher will be their Major CL80, now sporting attractive and trendy bodywork created by legendary Italian auto designer, Pininfarina.

Another attention-getter will be the new Forterra, appearing in its large HSX140 version. Bookending the line-up will be the UTILIX HT55, Zetor’s compact and manoeuvrable offering for small farms and sports facilities use.